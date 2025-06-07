Our feelings at the sight of ram killing

Eid Al-Adha, popularly known as Ileya, was once again celebrated yesterday. As part of the celebration, one of its most significant traditions, the slaughtering of a ram, takes center stage. Aunty ‘Yemi sought the opinions of some children who have witnessed this important aspect of the celebration.

FAAIZ Badmus

Yes, I have witnessed the slaughtering of a ram on Ileya day. It feels normal to me because it is an act of ibadah, a sacrifice that is essential on that day, according to Islamic teachings. However, I still feel sad whenever I see a ram being killed because it is a living creature with life.

Omotara Aminu

I have witnessed the ram sacrifice for Eid. Seeing how the ram was slaughtered filled me with excitement and joy. What excites me most is how the celebration brings our family together, especially the children, who enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Ameerah Abiodun

My family prayed at the Agodi prayer ground yesterday morning. There, I witnessed and even participated in the slaughtering of the ram after the Imam offered prayers. The ram was laid on the ground and the words “Bismillahi” were said before it was killed. I felt pity for the ram, but I was also happy because of the Salah celebration.

Nabeel Badmus

I have seen a ram being slaughtered during the Eid celebration, and I felt like a life was being taken from a living being. It made me feel that the animal was being hurt.

Awwal Adeoye

I have always seen rams being slaughtered, and I used to feel pity for them. However, I came to understand that it is an act of Ibadah (worship).

It is a practice that Allah has made obligatory for all Muslims who can afford it, as a way of worshiping Him.

While some may not be able to afford even a ram, others are blessed enough to offer a cow or even a camel. Each gives according to their means, and the sincerity behind the act is what truly matters.

Omotolashe Aminu

I have witnessed the slaughtering of a ram. I felt excited, because many families and children came together to celebrate.

