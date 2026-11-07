‘Our fathers met the father, we met Seyi,’ Balami says Middle Belt poised to re-elect Tinubu

Youths across the Middle Belt have declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections, promising to deliver 10 million votes from the region.

The declaration marks a major political realignment in a zone that was a strong base for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, during which he won Plateau and Nasarawa states.

The campaign is led by aviation entrepreneur Isaac Balami, convener of the National Rebirth Movement, who mobilised regional youth support for Obi in 2023 before a political fallout.

Balami said the turnaround followed a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, 5 November 2026, between President Tinubu and prominent Middle Belt leaders led by elder statesman General Theophilus Danjuma.

The delegation included Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, Defence Minister Christopher Musa, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former Chief of Army Staff General Ishaya Bamaiyi, Thomas Etuh and Dr Poju Bitrus. Dogara said the leaders visited to demonstrate solidarity and negotiate security and development for the region ahead of 2027.

Balami disclosed that his group has also met with the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, and partnered with the City Boy Movement, led by its Director-General, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, to tour the region.

“Our fathers have spoken. They have met the father. We have equally met the son. The movement has begun. We have listened to our elders, and as young people, we believe it is time to take responsibility for our region’s political future,” Balami said.

He said the decision was informed by the administration’s federal appointments from the region, improved security operations in vulnerable communities, and the need for infrastructure, education and jobs.

“In 2023, many of our young people worked hard for Peter Obi. But political participation is about assessing developments, engaging those in power, and deciding where our interests are better represented. For 2027, we are prepared to mobilise behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Balami said.

He continued: “One of the things we are looking at is the opportunity given to people from the Middle Belt to serve this country at the highest levels. We cannot talk about inclusion without recognising when our people are given opportunities to contribute to national leadership.

“We have people from our region occupying important positions in this government. For us as young people, representation matters. We want a government where our people have a voice and can contribute meaningfully to national development,” Balami said.

“But political participation is also about assessing developments, engaging with those in government and deciding where we believe our interests can be better represented.

“We are saying that for 2027, we are prepared to mobilise behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Our elders have spoken, and the youths are ready to organise and participate in this new political direction,” he added.

On security, Balami said the situation in parts of the Middle Belt and the North-Central region was another consideration informing the emerging political realignment.

He noted that communities across the region had suffered years of attacks, displacement, kidnappings and destruction of livelihoods, adding that any improvement in security deserved recognition while government must sustain efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

“We are not just interested in supporting a presidential candidate. We want our young people to be part of the process, to have opportunities, to contribute ideas and to be involved in governance.

“The Middle Belt has enormous human and natural resources. Our people deserve infrastructure, quality education, jobs and an environment where businesses can thrive.

“We believe that political engagement provides an opportunity to pursue these expectations,” Balami stated.