‘Our fashion brands can compete globally if…’

Mary Funmilola Oladipupo is the founder and Creative Director of Shakara House, an online clothing store that specialises exclusively in made in Nigeria outfits. She speaks with ROTIMI IGE about her brand, how she started, among other issues.

About myself?

My name is Mary Funmilola Oladipupo, a graduate of Mass Communication, University of Lagos. I currently work as a Public Relations Executive in a marketing communications firm, SOLPR, I also own and manage Shakara House, an online clothing store that provides exclusive, very affordable yet stylish outfits for young ladies.

I source fabrics and make all outfits locally. I believe strongly in Nigerian made products because, having to import clothes from international clothing stores are inadvertently exporting jobs, importing unemployment and poverty.

Shakara House currently runs a 24/7 online store that caters to the clothing needs of young ladies within and outside Nigeria.

What inspired me to start my own business

Well, starting Shakara House wasn’t something I had planned, I have always been a career-oriented person. However, my love for fashion and the need to create affordable fashion for young ladies without breaking the bank inspired the birth of my brand.

How I balance work and business

Shuffling both has been very tasking I must say, but time management is very important. Having a nine-to-five job and running a side business at the same time isn’t easy, most times I overwork myself. I have had sleepless nights trying to bring my vision to reality.

I am very intentional about my brand because I believe it can become the Fashionova of Nigeria. Also, I ensure I remain consistent and focused to continually produce exclusive quality clothing young ladies can afford.

Evaluating my business growth since I started

When I started, it wasn’t so easy because most people find it very difficult to embrace locally-made products as opposed to foreign products. Now, Nigerians are starting to support locally made products. Also, feedback from my customers keeps me motivated and makes me want to do better and keep challenging myself. My customer base has grown significantly through referrals.

Early challenges didn’t faze me

First, marketing a made-in-Nigeria product is one of the most difficult aspects of being a creative entrepreneur. However, I have leveraged influencer marketing to make the business get more visibility. Also, when I started, getting a seamstress to bring my designs to reality was a major challenge. I am a perfectionist and I am very particular about the outcome of the outfit because customer satisfaction is a priority for my brand. I kept trying out different seamstresses till I found the one that worked for me.

What makes Shakara House unique

Shakara House fabrics and designs are unique plus our prices are super affordable. Also, our customer service is very satisfactory, we ensure all messages are responded to promptly. All our outfits are contemporary, chic and reasonably priced.

Whether local brands can compete globally?

Yes, local brands can compete globally if managed strategically. Nigeria’s fashion industry is certainly a viable sub-sector that needs to be fully harnessed. It has created jobs, promoted creativity and originality. If the Nigerian government takes the initiative by providing a more suitable environment for fashion and textile businesses to thrive, it could be a way to rebuild the once-thriving industries on a national scale.

Advice for other young entrepreneurs

Start small, be intentional and consistent. Be familiar with the market, know what works for you and perfect it.

Favourite female celebrities I would love to work with and why

Cardi B, because I love her vibe and energy. Also, she inspires women to take charge of their lives.

Where I see my brand in the next five years?

My goal is to grow Shakara house beyond a local brand to an international brand. Also, I plan to own a physical store where customers can walk in and get the items they want, with different branches within and outside the country.

