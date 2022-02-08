Our expenditures on projects are justifiable ― NIDCOM

The management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), on Monday, maintained that all its expenditures on projects appropriated in Federal Government budgets are justifiable and funds prudently expended.

Apparently reacting to a report published by a blog, alleging that the commission was squandering funds allocated to it in the budget, NIDCOM described the report as misleading and mischievous attempt to twist facts and figures.

In a statement signed by NIDCOM head of media, public relations and protocol units, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission recalled that “on the 21st of January, 2022, we responded to a letter from NUJ FCT chapter, signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochaka Ugwu seeking to know details of expenditure of our line item budget on research and development.”

“As an agency which prides itself on openness and transparency , NIDCOM management obliged them, invited them to the commission and showed all records of expenditure for the entire budget of 2021. To now twist facts and figures and come up with such a ridiculous headline and story, smirks of sinister and mischievous intention.

“NIDCOM has a Freedom of Information ((FOI) unit in our legal department, and opens its doors to all enquiries . For the reporter to have twisted the information we willingly and quickly gave is unprofessional , misleading, mischievous and depicts lack of knowledge on reporting budget issues and total ignorance , worsened with an intention to destroy the good image of NIDCOM.

“Every spending from NiDCOM’s meagre resources is justifiable and prudently spent and we say that without any iota of doubt.

We operate an open-door policy and we always welcome professional groups, NGOs, etc who have questions to ask.

The Commission will resist any attempt to blackmail, distract it , or succumb to evil forces of mischief makers. Our openness, transparency and accountability should not be taken for granted and we will not succumb to any form of blackmail.

“We actually look forward to improved funding for NIDCOM, which is definitely underfunded despite its global nature, mandate and activities. Despite a 2022 budget of N165 million for capital, ( which has a shortfall of 187 million from the 2021 budget ) and N100million for overhead ( about N8million a month), we are determined to continue to do our best to fulfil the vision and mission for which NIDCOM was set up.

“We shall formally lay a complaint against the NUJ Abuja chapter to the national body of the NUJ and invite them to see the same documents ,( which we actually attached to the letter we sent to the NUJ FCT chairman) that their members maliciously twisted, “the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Our expenditures on projects are justifiable Our expenditures on projects are justifiable Our expenditures on projects are justifiable Our expenditures on projects are justifiable