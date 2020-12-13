Our decisions on zoning, Oyinlola PDP reconciliation committee final ― Olu Alabi

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the South-West with genuine complaints should channel their grievances to the zonal reconciliation committee under Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as chairman, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Olu Alabi has said.

Speaking to Tribune Online against the backdrop of the ongoing muscle-flexing among some major stakeholders over the control of the PDP in the zone, the PDP elder said there was no going back on the setting up of the committee in the bid to reposition the party for subsequent elections in the South-West.

The 77-year-old private medical practitioner disclosed that the committee had reached out to a number of those with perceived grievances on the need to close ranks, as well as allow equity and fairness among the six states making up the zone.

Accordingly, he said the zoning arrangement adopted at one of the recent meetings of the PDP South-West leaders held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was final, with Oyo State mandated to produce zonal chairman since other states in the zone have had their turns.

On the prevailing situation that led the Osun State chapter of the PDP to open a new state secretariat after it was tactically ejected from its hitherto location, Senator Alabi said that the party said that there was no going back on the action.

He added that the state executive of the party with Chief Soji Adagunodo as chairman would hold forte, urging all PDP stakeholders in the state to rally support for the state reconciliation committee set up by the executive with Alhaji Shuabu Oyedokun in its assignment.

“The chairman is trying to bring everybody together; he has been sending messages to the stakeholders in the spirit of reconciliation,” Senator Alabi said.

He cautioned PDP members against actions capable of jeopardising the chances of the party in subsequent elections, especially the governorship poll coming up in Osun in 2022, noting that the activities of a few elements implied lack of commitment and loyalty to the cause of the party.

