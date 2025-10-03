Our core mandate is to protect the interests of Northerners —ACF

Celebrating 25th of its existence, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed readiness to remain resolute in the protection, projection and promotion of northern interests and values at all times.

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Dalhatu Wazirin Dutse, stated this when he led other members of the ACF on a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris, at the Government House, Birnin-Kebbi.

Dalhatu Dutse told the governor that the Forum was established in 2000, which will be celebrated between October 20 and 22 in Kaduna.

“Primarily, the ACF was created to champion Northern interests in economic and social sectors, even politics, but we remain non partisan. We have a keen interest in politics, especially issues affecting the north.

“The ACF has made tremendous progress in the fulfilment of its mandate. It has recorded successes in safeguarding the wellbeing of Northern Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, Governor Idris, said that Kebbi will do everything possible to support ACF in whatever way necessary, adding that whenever they need assistance he should be contacted.

“Most Northern governors are my good friends, we will synergise among ourselves to forge ahead with the development of the region,” he assured.

