Our concerns to impact people, communities remain sacrosanct ― Rotary club

Despite the harsh economic condition in the country, the Rotary Club of Ikeja (District 9100), Lagos, has vowed to be unwavering in its drive to impact positively in the lives of many less privileged individuals and vulnerable, as well as underserved institutions and communities under its area of jurisdiction.

The new incoming president of the club and Managing Director of Landmark Media Limited, Mr Sola Akinsiku, gave this position, on Thursday, at a media chat ahead of his administration’s investiture coming up on July 10, 2022, in Lagos.

He said the sole motive of Rotary Club anywhere globally is about impacting people and communities so as to make the world a better place for all.

He said even though governments at all levels and of each country have a huge responsibility of making life worth living for the citizenry, they are most times constrained by one factor or the other, hence the intervention of humanitarian organisations such as Rotary Club to fill the gap in areas possible.

He explained that Rotary Club globally changes leadership each year as well as the theme with specific areas of focus for each administration to execute projects.

Giving the theme for the next administration, which will commence globally on July 1 as “Emerging Rotary,” Akinsiku, who is the General Secretary of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, listed the seven areas of focus for the incoming administration to include education and literacy, maternal and childcare, water and sanitation, economic and community development, disease prevention and treatment, environment as well as peace and conflict resolution.

He pointed out that his administration would not only give equal attention to each of the areas and according to the needs of the expected beneficiaries but would also pursue them vigorously.





He said the expectation and with the full support of members is to ensure his administration moves up a step further to take more many people, especially youths and women out of poverty and lack by empowering them economically, making the environment friendlier, touching as many public schools and hospitals as possible and give safe water to many underserved communities and institutions, among others.

He, however, commended members of the club for their selfless service and commitment by parting with their resources over the years for the sake of humanity despite the economic hardship in the country.

He said it was not until somebody is financially buoyant and wealthy before joining Rotary Club, hence the membership is open to anyone who can share out of their resources irrespective of size with others, especially the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

Akinsiku, however, disclosed that the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo are to grace his investiture ceremony while the club would honour the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, and the Managing Director of Troyka Holdings, Dr Biodun Shobanjo, an award of excellence at the event. He said their choice for the honour was solely based on their respective outstanding contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Our concerns to impact people, communities remain sacrosanct ― Rotary club

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Our concerns to impact people, communities remain sacrosanct ― Rotary club

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Our concerns to impact people, communities remain sacrosanct ― Rotary club