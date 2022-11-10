Our commitment is to secure, unite Nigeria ― Obi

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Thursday said the commitment of Labour Party is to secure and unite Nigeria.

Obi stated this during the flagged-off of the 2023 governorship campaign of the party’s governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti.

Addressing party faithful at the Aba venue nof the event, Obi expressed his sadness over the collapse of factories in Aba, Onitsha, Kano, and Kaduna among others due to the effects of bad economic policies and inept leadership, assuring that those dead factories would be reactivated by the time Labour Party takes control of affairs and starts rebuilding the country.

“Our commitment is to secure and unite Nigeria. We are energetic and committed to rebuild Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks Senator Dati Baba-Ahmed said “our eyes don open and our minds don clear. What Nigeria needed now was a leader with credibility, character and capacity. Obi embodies all these three characteristics.”

According to him, the enabling of deception by the ruling class was gone for good because Nigerians are now politically conscious.

The party Vice-presidential flag bearer urged Abia people to give the party total support to win the 2023 general election, adding that “where I come from we are all obedients”.

According to Dr. Alex Otti, he remains committed to the task of freeing Abia from bad governance, adding “This gathering is a declaration of intent to rescue Abia from bad governance that has held it down for decades. It is time for Abians to tell the evil cabal that enough is enough”.

Otti reviewed the state of affairs in Abia under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over the last two decades, stating that bad governance has driven the people to despondency.

“If we were dissatisfied in 2015, we should be outraged now, as such we are saying, enough is enough.

“Labour Party would provide the leadership needed for change across the nation.

“We will hit the ground running by cleaning up the locust years and clear all the backlog of salaries pensions and gratuities.

“It is a pointer that Abia people are tired of the status quo and are ready for the desired immediate change,” he said.

The National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure led other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to the occasion.





