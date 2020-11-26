Our college playing leadership role in Oyo healthcare — Provost

THE Provost of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan, Mr Siji Ganiyu, has said the college will continue to play its leadership role in educating middle-level providers to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Ganiyu made the disclosure when a meritorious award was conferred on him by Tapa Progressive Union following the approval of Elempe of Tapa Town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sunday Titiloye Oyekanmi.

While expressing his appreciation to the Oyo State government for financial and logistics support to the college, Ganiyu said he would dedicate the award to the state government and the college.

Ganiyu also assured that he would do all within his power to move the college forward, thanking the management and staff of the college for standing by him, even as he sought their continued support.

Earlier in his remarks, Oba Oyekanmi described the awardee, Ganiyu, a worthy ambassador of Tapa kingdom, calling on all other indigenes to come home and develop the town.

