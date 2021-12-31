Our borrowing plan for 2022 Budget will be sent to National Assembly soon, says Buhari

On borrowings, President Muhammadu Buhari said he would send a specific plan to the National Assembly, appealing to the legislature to give it expedited consideration.

He said: “However, being a deficit budget, the specific borrowing plan will be forwarded to the National Assembly shortly. I count on the cooperation of the National Assembly for a quick consideration and approval of the Plan when submitted.

“All borrowings will be judiciously utilised and invested in our future growth and prosperity.”

The president also directed MDAs to liaise with the Bureau of Public Enterprises and/or the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission to explore available opportunities for public-private partnerships, concessions as well as climate finance arrangements to fast-track the pace of infrastructural development.

He commended the resilience of Nigerians, saying: “Let me conclude by commending the understanding, sacrifice and resilience of our people during these challenging times.

“As a government, we remain committed to improving the general living conditions of our people.

“We will continue to implement measures aimed at moderating the unintended negative effects of policies on the citizenry.”