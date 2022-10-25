Our agenda is to make Lagos hub of creative industry ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said his administration’s agenda is to make the state hub of the creative industry across the globe.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 890 trainees of the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), affirming that the state government was committed to achieving its 30 years development plan which it recently unveiled at the Lagos Economic Summit, 2022 Ehingbeti.

LACI is a partnership project between the state government and Africa Film Academy.

The governor disclosed that one of his administration’s priorities, outlined in the development plan, was to commence the construction of the first African Film City at the Epe axis of the state.

He restated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with stakeholders in the entertainment industry to train, retrain and acquire skills that would create an ecosystem to give livelihood to creative minds, saying that his government would ensure it uses entertainment and tourism to connect with the future.

According to him, doing this is a way to ensure that Lagos can be a one-stop shop in the world, urging the graduands to harness the opportunities provided in the platform to ensure a better and greater Lagos as well as take the country to an enviable position.

Governor Sanwo-Olu posited that governance is all about providing an opportunity for the youth population, adding that his administration had continued to leverage this strength to ensure the youths were equipped with adequate skills set for a better tomorrow.

“Once government sees a need and you identify people who have the skills for providing those needs and we bring ourselves together, we can create the leaders of today that are of the future but today they are also eyeing to become great leaders of our country and I am happy you are part of the ecosystem of young enterprising Lagosians that we are empowering.

“We are convinced that the future of this state and country lies in your hand and the least we can do is to equip you, to give you the opportunity to prepare you for that future and for you to have positive change about our country.

“And we know the creative industry is one of the industries that we can use to leapfrog our citizens so that they can be global players.

“This is why I am happy that we are exploring entertainment and tourism to be able to connect the future we have seen today,” he stated.

“For us, this event presents our administration another opportunity to thank you for further confirming that we are on the right track, we are on the path that the greater Lagos that we talk about is not just about us, but you,” he added.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, earlier in her speech, congratulated the graduands and pledged that she would continue to monitor their growth and assist them to produce competent creative works in the industry.

The commissioner also said the concept had been expanded to develop the arts and culture for optimum performance to stimulate economic growth, skills and job creation to bridge the gap in the state creative industry.





Also Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), African Movie Academy Award, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, said although the mandate was to train 600, but it eventually trained about 890 students from Epe, Alimosho as well as Badagry.

She added that some of the students had gotten jobs already as, according to her, they were also taught the business angle with the creative side which made them produce films during the period of empowerment.

