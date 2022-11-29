Our administration will eradicate poverty in Nigeria, says Shettima

Vice Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday in Lagos declared that the administration headed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the party platform will have no business in reducing poverty but to eliminate it completely in the country if elected into power in the 2023 General Elections.

Shettima made this assertion while speaking on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima Crowdfunding Application in Lagos.

The APC chieftain said with the app, no member of the society would be left out in contributing financially to their campaign with whatever they can afford.

The party is targeting a N5 billion donation for its campaign.

Shettima, in his speech, spoke glowingly about Tinubu’s leadership quality, saying leadership had to do with a track record, antecedent and achievements as exhibited in the APC standard bearer while serving as governor of Lagos State, and “not issue of quoting dubious statistics or cyberbullying.”

He expressed confidence that with the performance of Tinubu in Lagos and himself as ex-Borno State governor respectively, they would replicate the giant strides recorded in their states for Nigeria if elected.

“Jagaban pairing with my humble self places us as the best bet. Undoubtedly, Jagaban is the architect of modern Lagos. Leadership goes beyond insults and cyberbullying. Leadership requires reaching out, leadership is harnessing our diversity,” Shettima stated.

“We have no business being poor. I find it amusing when people say we should reduce poverty, we have to eradicate poverty,” he added.

Speaking in the same vein, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, technology could be used as an ambience to support Asiwaju Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, describing to approach as another first.

“We can use technology as an ambience for us to support our presidential candidate. This is another first. There is no better idea than to use technology. It is a unique item for us to engage the people.

“It is an opportunity for all of our supporters. People have been asking how they can collaborate. I want to appeal this should be our own platform. Let’s take it to all stakeholders.

“Others will want to copy, it is okay. We are innovative. As they copy, we bring another innovation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said that APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, would transform MSMEs for the development of the economy, noting that, “it is only in Nigeria that people buy houses as if they buy yams. If you have a property without documentation, that property is useless.”

He added that Tinubu/Shettima would re-energize the mortgage system by making housing available to the people.





