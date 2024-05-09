Otunba Layiwola Folorunso Oriowo has been appointed as a Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) effective 7th May 2024.

Otunba Oriowo replaced Dr. Segun Aina, OFR who has successfully completed his four-year tenure on the board of OICL.

Otunba Oriowo, according to Mr Victor Ayetoro, the senior manager, Branding and Communication, is a consummate Aviation professional of over three decades, a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, and an alumnus of Airline Training Institute, San Carlos, California, USA.

He has attended several training including IATA Training and Development Institute, Montreal, Canada, and United Airline Training School, Denver, Colorado, USA.

He has previously served as an Executive Director at Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and a Member of the Board of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL).

He is currently the Chairman of Chanelle Microfinance Bank. He would be joining other Directors and the Management of OICL in a journey of growth and transformation of the conglomerate.

Otunba Oriowo’s interests extend into other sectors such as hospitality, banking, and construction. His wealth of experience will significantly contribute to OICL’s ongoing revitalization process.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Chairman of OICL, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru said that Otunba Oriowo is expected to bring on board his vast experience and expertise to impact the continued positive performance of the Company.