By: Taiwo Amodu

Frontline political leader and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has expressed displeasure over the communal clash between Otukpo and Obi local government areas of Benue state and urged the combatants to sheathe their swords.

The Ijegwu community in Obi local government and Ojantele -Akangwu community in Otukpo local government area both in Benue State are engaged in a communal clash that has allegedly claimed some lives and scores of properties worth millions of naira.

A number of people especially women and children from the affected and neighbouring communities have been displaced.

Senator Mark in a statement signed by his media Paul Mumeh, frowned at the senseless killings and destruction of properties on both sides of the divide saying “this is alien to our culture and tradition“.

He therefore charged both communities to end the hostilities through dialogue as brothers and sisters who have lived in harmony from time immemorial.





Senator Mark tasked the communities to rise up to the challenge to restore peace adding that ” Traditional rulers, the clergy and the security operatives must collaborate to put an end to this.

“No matter the level of anger or provocation, resort to violence is not the solution. The way out like in any conflict is dialogue”.

He however tasked the state government to set up a panel of enquiry to find out the remote and immediate causes of the communal conflict with a view to forestalling reoccurrence.