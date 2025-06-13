Otuaro calls for stakeholder backing to empower Niger Delta youths

Rather than jacking up the monthly stipends of former militants, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has urged stakeholders across the Niger Delta to support his mission to build and harness the potentials of young people in the region.

Otuaro made the appeal on Friday at the palace of the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, His Majesty Udurhie I, in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He stressed the need to leave behind a lasting legacy of improved human capital rather than clamouring for increased stipends.

“We will focus on the younger ones. This is an opportunity to build them. Let us help our tomorrow by prioritising human development over the increment of stipends,” he stated.

“The true legacy lies in how many people you were able to develop and how well you harnessed their potentials.”

Chief Otuaro reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership, pledging to carry all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta along in delivering President Bola Tinubu’s mandate for peace and progress in the region.

According to him, both President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, are deeply committed to peace, security, and development in the oil-rich region.

The PAP boss also emphasised the importance of the Urhobo ethnic nationality, describing them as “critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta project.”

Although the core mandate of the PAP is to cater for ex-agitators, Otuaro stated that all Niger Deltans were, in one way or another, victims of the region’s long-standing struggle.

“Even those who didn’t carry arms are beneficiaries. It has been difficult reaching the impacted communities over the years, but we are working to deepen engagement at all levels.”

On his achievements so far, Otuaro noted that several lingering issues—including funding constraints and halted scholarship programmes—had gained the attention of the Presidency.

“When we came in, we were able to admit 1,317 students last year. We’ve also revived the foreign scholarship scheme, albeit for select Master’s programmes.”

He revealed that plans were underway to empower at least 3,000 women across the Niger Delta beginning early next month.

“We don’t want women to wait for elections before being empowered. We’ll start that process soon. Stakeholder consultations are ongoing to ensure everyone has a sense of belonging.”

Otuaro assured that the Amnesty Programme under his watch would not be hijacked to serve narrow interests.

“I will ensure that my Urhobo people are carried along—just as I will do for every other tribe. Those with genuine complaints will be considered, including those facing BVN-related payment issues,” he promised.

He further called for sustained peace in the region, noting that development could only thrive in a stable environment.

“We must encourage peace in our communities. I know almost everyone who took part in the struggle. I will not fail in delivering the President’s mandate.”

Responding, His Royal Majesty Udurhie I, commended President Tinubu for appointing a “true freedom fighter” as PAP boss, while applauding Otuaro for his impactful strides so far.

The monarch, recalling the Jesse pipeline fire disaster that claimed over a thousand lives, appealed for the revival of the long-abandoned hospital in the area.

He assured Chief Otuaro of the full support of the Urhobo traditional rulers and communities.

Other royal fathers present at the Idjerhe palace included the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri, HRM Igbi II; Ovie of Oghara, HRM Orefe III; Ovie of Ughelli, Oharisi III; Ovie of Evwreni, HRM Eruvwedede III; Ovie of Ogor, Igere I; Ovie of Mosogar, HRM Uduaka I; and the Ovie of Arhavwarien, HRM Okukeren III.

