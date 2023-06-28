Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, on Tuesday, inaugurated a five-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the recovery of government property and funds, with Hon Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe (rtd.) as Chairman.

Speaking while inaugurating the panel at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia, Gov. Otti said the essence of setting up the panel was to ensure the recovery of government funds and property that have been taken away.

According to the Governor, the setting up of the panel was necessitated by myriads of complaints from the public about looting of government property by some individuals adding that he has been inundated with petitions bordering on looting and maintained that it would amount to being insensitive to neglect the complaints which are affecting the daily running of government.

The Governor, who expressed confidence that the members of the panel would perform, called on all to support the panel while assuring that he would do the needful to enable them work accordingly.

According to the Governor, the Terms of Reference of the panel include; receiving and examining complaints and memoranda from individuals and other entities on the looting or conversion of government property, funds and related matters, and where necessary make recommendations to the government for remedial measures or any other measure as appropriate.

The committee is also expected to examine and ascertain whether government’s moveable or immovable assets and funds have been illegally acquired or occupied or converted to private use, and identify the person who is responsible and further make recommendations for recovering and appropriate sanctions.

The Governor further mandated the panel to also ascertain the extent of allocations and revocations of lands in Abia State from May 2015 to May 2023 and determine the propriety of such allocation or revocation or otherwise and review the award and execution of contracts from May 2015 to May 2023 and ascertain if they were in conformity with the extant laws.

Otti also urged them to investigate any other matter incidental or related to the foregoing terms of reference and make recommendations to the government based on their findings.

Responding on behalf of other members of the panel, the Chairman, Hon Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe (rtd.) pledged that they would discharge their duties as quickly as possible to enable Abia State to move ahead, adding that they would not carry on their duty as if they have already targeted and branded anybody as guilty.

He assured that they will lay open their findings and make credible recommendations to the Governor and urged all persons with helpful information, memoranda and petitions to approach the panel so that justice shall prevail in the state. She thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve and pledged not to disappoint the people in the execution of their duties.

Other members of the panel are: Prof. Ogwo Ekeoma Ogwo, Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor and Rev. Father Barr Alex Okonkwo.





