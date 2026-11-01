Otti flags off re-election campaign, pledges to consolidate Abia reforms

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that his administration has ended the era of political profiteering, intimidation and irresponsibility in the state, insisting that Abia would never return to what he described as years of bad governance.

Governor Otti made the declaration on Sunday at the formal flag-off of his re-election campaign at the Umuahia Township Stadium, where thousands of Labour Party supporters from the 17 local government areas of the state converged for the ceremony.

The event, which transformed the Abia capital into a carnival-like atmosphere, attracted various support groups, organisations and dance troupes, as party faithful expressed solidarity with the governor’s bid to secure another four-year term.

The Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement titled “The world now knows that Abia is on the right track: Never shall we return to the era of irresponsibility”, made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

Addressing supporters, Governor Otti recalled his unsuccessful attempts to rescue the state from what he described as years of man-made hardship in 2015 and 2019, declaring that the political siege on Abia was eventually broken in 2023.

“We ended the era of political profiteers. We defied intimidation to liberate Abia and break Abia from the era of siege. Never shall we go back to the era of irresponsibility. Nothing will make us go back to Egypt,” he declared.

Recalling the experiences of residents whose properties were allegedly demolished because of their political affiliations, the governor assured Abians that such incidents would not happen again, declaring: “Never again will anyone’s fence be pulled down on account of political choices. I declare Abia free.”

He said his administration required another four years to consolidate its achievements and establish enduring institutional safeguards that would protect ongoing reforms, promote transparency and eliminate what he described as the remaining vestiges of mediocrity in the state.

“The only battle worth fighting is the one geared towards leaving Abia better than I met it, and I enjoin you to join me as we continue to fight that fight. I appeal to you to join me in fighting that battle in the next four years in order to consolidate on our records of performance,” Governor Otti said.

Unveiling his campaign manifesto, “The New Abia: From rescue to consolidation”, the governor said it contained detailed plans for sustaining the achievements of the past three and a half years, adding that institutionalising transparency remained a major priority of his administration.

Highlighting his administration’s performance, Governor Otti disclosed that about 400 road projects covering more than 1,000 kilometres had been completed across the state.

He also listed improvements in primary healthcare, the employment of over 9,000 teachers, the construction of smart schools and investments in Abia State University, Uturu, and Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba.

Other areas, according to him, included the revival of industries in Aba, support for small and medium-scale enterprises and investments in agriculture to promote food sufficiency.

Governor Otti further declared that his administration had restored the dignity of Abians, urging supporters to vote for the Labour Party in all elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

However, in a demonstration of political tolerance, he extended goodwill to candidates of other political parties and directed state functionaries to make public facilities available to any political party seeking to use them for campaign activities, provided the required fees were paid and applicable regulations observed.

Governor Otti also urged his supporters to focus their campaigns on issues, policies and records of performance, warning against political brigandage and other electoral misconduct.