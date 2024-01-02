Immediate past governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has described the maiden edition of the Unity carnival in Otolokpo kingdom in Ika northeast local government areas of Delta state as a historic milestone for the state and first of its kind in Ika ethnic nationality.

Okowa said the three-day carnival which the organisers said derived the inspiration from the annual Calabar Carnival in Cross River state would set the stage for cultural renaissance in Ika Nation and beyond.

The former governor appreciated the visionary leadership of Barr. David Igbodo, the President General, Otolokpo Development Union (ODU), a retired AIG

and his executive for introducing the carnival even as he called for collaborative efforts to sustain the success recorded.

“Let’s continue to support the Otolokpo Development Union executive in this amazing initiative. I urge His Royal Majesty, the Obi of Otolokpo, the executive of ODU, and community members to sustain this. I pledge my support for its continuity and I know next year’s edition will be better than this.”

Okowa who was visibly delighted by the captivating cultural performances at the event, commended the organizers and the various cultural troupes for exemplifying the essence of old Ika culture and traditions.

While expressing optimism about its sustainability, Senator Okowa said that the Carnival would breathe new life into the rich traditions that define the nationality and pledged his support to make the Carnival an annual event.

President General, ODU, Barr David Igbodo emphasized the need for a closer relationship with the government to address the community’s needs, saying that he was impressed with the way and manner Otolokpo patriots rallied round to own the project within such a short period of its conception.

He urged the indigenes living in the Diaspora to stay connected with their roots and ensure constant relationships with the community, dispelling the notion of fleeing from supernatural threats.

Igbodo announced that the Carnival has been institutionalised to become an annual event that would restore peace and unity in the community and seek greater support from all to make it a reality.

Speaking to newsmen, the Obi of Otolokpo Kingdom, HRM Agbogidi Collins Alioma Ezenwali commended the commitment of sons and daughters of the community in ensuring the restoration of its dying culture and tradition.

Chairman of the Carnival, Mr Jude Osafiele commended the President General, his team, and the entire Otolokpo people for their enormous support while one of the organisers and Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Higher Education, Dr, Anthony Nwaokolobia expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the fiesta.

The event which began with medical outreach ended in a profound way with football tournament to the delight of every member of the community.

