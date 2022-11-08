Otegbeye will defeat Abiodun in 2023 ― ADC national chairman

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu, has said that the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye, will defeat the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the polls in 2023.

Nwosu flanked by some national and state officers of the party, stated this on Monday, at a press conference, in Abeokuta, that the party is satisfied with the outcome of a survey conducted to know the level of acceptability of Otegbeye in the hearts of the people.

He described the party’s governorship candidate as God-sent to deliver Ogun State from the ruling party.

While noting that the endorsement of some candidates by traditional rulers were nothing but signs of panic.

“When you start to see governors going to traditional rulers for endorsement, you know that they are under panic, they are jittery.

“If a governor wants to know where the people are and where the polls should go, they have enough money to conduct a poll; we have a lot of independent agencies to conduct a poll.

“We have done this; the rating of Otegbeye despite that he has not even done enough campaigns is over 50 percent,” Nwosu claimed.





On the state of the nation, Nwosu said that the country under President Muhammadu Buhari “is as if it’s under a serious war.”

He said: “At the critical point where our democracy started to head this way. In 2015, a government was elected under APC and all of a sudden, the country became like we are under a serious war and we can still see the effect.

“Within that time, some leaders of this country started to meet and do their due diligence and in the process of doing their due diligence, they said Nigeria must move forward. They started to look for party outside the APC and PDP and the party they selected of which Obasanjo has the privilege to announce to the world is ADC in 2018.”