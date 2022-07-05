Otedola to Tinubu: May God grant your wish of becoming president

Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, has offered a prayer for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The business tycoon who described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his “great friend” prayed that Tinubu will get his heart’s desire to be the next president of Nigeria.

Otedola, who visited the APC national leader in France, noted that he is always excited any time he meets with the former Lagos State governor.

Taking to his official Twitter page to share a smiling picture of him and Tinubu with his more than 693,000 followers, he tweeted: “I am always excited visiting my great friend, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote”

Otedola’s visit comes a few hours after the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun visited Tinubu in France, a move that prompted different reactions from social media users.