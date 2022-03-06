OT Bolts’ ‘Rising Sun’ goes to cinema March 13

Famous for writing and producing compelling stories that would evoke emotions and bring about attitudinal change in the way people relate with one another, US-based Nigerian filmmaker, TemiladeOyebolaOyegoke, otherwise known as OT Bolts is set to premiere her latest flick, entitled ‘Rising Sun’ on March 13.

With more than five movies to her credit and three already released in three years, Rising Sun is the latest on the plate of OT Bolts, who reached out to seek the services of top Nollywood actors and actresses to bring alive her new movie project that mirrors a long struggle of tribal mix up and misunderstanding of personality and identity.

Speaking about what inspires her movies, she observed that movies occupy a significant portion of the media products consumed by the people, adding that her choice of stories is to provide eye-breaker on importance of parenting, relationship and other matters of concern in the society.

She added that the task for her as a writer and movie maker is to identify changes in the attitude of young people, lovers and couples as the most active viewers towards topical issues affecting the society at large.

Speaking further about lessons to be gleaned from the movie, she disclosed that her passion for making the society a better place keeps fuelling her dreams to produce movies that have the capacity to rebuild the people and the society, adding that “All hope is not lost on our failed society hence the need for people to see this new movie. I believe that we may have been battered but there is hope; the Rising Sun is enough to tell the story of peace,” she added.

Rising Sun will be premiered at the Lagos City Mall, Onikan on March 13 with big names in the movie industry and other fields gearing up to be part of the event.

Despite the fact that she does not stay in Nigeria, OT Bolts has continued to make a mark in the movie business here with back to back releases of movies. She had late last year and earlier in the year released two other movies on Youtube: Triangle and Aree Ago as she continues her winning streak.

Directed by SesanAlabi, the movie featured JibolaDabor, IfeanyiKalu, Peggy Ovire, MoyinoluwaOlutayo, Blessing Onwukwe, among other leading lights in Nollywood.

The movie was shot in Lagos and will be distributed by Blue Pictures .

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.