By: Adeolu Adeyemo/Osogbo.

A strong member of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) identified as Gani Gele was allegedly a shot dead on Saturday by a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state at Isedo 1,Oloponda ward 2,unit 5 , Ila- Orangun during the collation of results of the just concluded House Of Assembly in the ward.

The state police command however said to have arrested a suspect inconnection with the death and that, investigations has begun on the matter.

A top police officer who claimed to have been at the scene of the incident told our reporter in anonymity that, the command will leave no stone unturned to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the dastardly act.

The police officer confirmed that, the suspect is now in their custody and assured that, others who might have had an hand in the killing would be fished out and brought to book appropriately.

It was gathered that, the incident happened around 4.00 P.M of the day when sharp disagreement ensued between party members who traded war of words on ballot placement and Snatching of ballot boxes at various polling units in the town.

This however said to have degenerated to a hot argument between them and led to the death of the PDP member after being violently attacked by the leading opposition in the state.

Speaking on the development, the Public Relation Officer of the NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, said the deceased was hit by a bullet shot by hoodlums after argument that a vote that was not properly casted should be counted for a political party.

According to her, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred during sorting and counting of ballot papers in the town.

When contacted, the state public relations officer of the command, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola said, she would get across to our reporter as she is yet to receive full information on the case.

Meanwhile, Ila Orangun Local Government All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area not to drag it into the controversy sorrouding the shooting of a PDP member by another PDP thug in Ward 4 of the Local Government Area on the day of the incident.





The APC chairman in the Local government, Mr. Joseph Adedokun, in a statement explained that, its members only protested the over-voting recorded in one of the polling units in Ward 4 and that while the protest was on, one of the PDP thugs brought out his gun, targeting an APC member but the bullet hit one of the PDP members.

“Clearly, we have no hand in the shooting of any PDP member. They shot themselves by themselves. They wanted to kill one of us, but divine providence saved our member.”

“Ask around, they attacked our people in Oke Ola area from Friday night till early hours of this morning. They are the ones known for violence. We call on the security operatives to do a thorough investigation and ensure all those connected with the incident are brought to book,” the APC chairman said.