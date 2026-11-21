The United Kingdom government, through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has expressed readiness to partner with the Osun State Government to strengthen the state’s digital economy through policy reforms, institutional development and capacity building.

The partnership, under the State-level Policy, Regulatory and Institutional Reforms Enabling Digital Transformation (SPRIRET) initiative, aims to strengthen the policies, regulatory frameworks and institutions needed to accelerate sustainable digital transformation in the state.

Speaking at the Osun State SPRIRET Co-Creation Workshop in Osogbo on Thursday, the Director of Digital Inclusion Initiative, Mr Osondu Nwokoro, commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for embracing the initiative and bringing relevant stakeholders together within a short period.

Nwokoro said the programme, funded by the UK government and implemented by the Initiative for Digital Inclusion (IDI), would focus on digital infrastructure, policy development, digital public services, connectivity, civic technology, digital literacy and skills development.

He said it would also strengthen the capacity of government officials and institutions to sustain the reforms.

Describing the workshop as a co-creation exercise rather than a consultation alone, he said it brought together government officials, academics, civil society organisations and private-sector representatives to identify challenges and develop practical solutions for the state’s digital transformation.

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Nwokoro also welcomed progress on the Osun State Digital Economy Agency Bill, saying a dedicated agency would provide a framework for coordinating digital reforms, attracting investment and sustaining technology initiatives.

He assured the state government of the UK’s continued support for stronger digital institutions, innovation and inclusive economic growth.

In his remarks, the Osun State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, Technology and Digital Economy, Hon. Timothy Olalekan, disclosed plans to establish about 10 technology and innovation hubs across the state’s three senatorial districts.

He said the proposed hubs would extend beyond Osogbo to other parts of the state, giving more young people access to technology training and opportunities.

According to him, the plan is part of the government’s effort to prepare the state for opportunities in the growing digital economy.

Olalekan said the partnership with the UK government would strengthen the state’s digital transformation agenda and raise awareness of the benefits of technology among residents.

He cautioned young people against cybercrime, popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo, and urged them to pursue legitimate opportunities in the technology industry.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation, Science, Technology and Digital Economy, Hon. Azeez Badmus, said the state government was working with the UK government to promote digital inclusion and bridge the digital divide.

Badmus stressed the importance of involving public- and private-sector stakeholders in developing policies and building a sustainable digital ecosystem.

He said the Adeleke administration was committed to ensuring that government policies reflected stakeholders’ contributions and addressed residents’ needs.

Describing Governor Adeleke as a champion of the state’s digital economy efforts, he urged individuals and organisations with relevant ideas and expertise to work with the government on its technology agenda.