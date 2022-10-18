Osun tribunal to sit on Saturdays, public holidays

THE Osun State election petition tribunal hearing the suit filed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect has declared its readiness to sit on Saturdays and public holidays, as part of efforts to conclude the matter on time.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, at the sitting of the tribunal on Monday, said, “all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses, while the time agreed on by parties for the evidence of witnesses will be maintained.”

It added that, “The tribunal will commence sitting by 10.00 a.m. from Monday to Friday and close for the day by 4.00 p.m., except on Friday when the tribunal will close proceeding by 1.00 p.m.

“The tribunal will also sit on Saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances.”

Justice Kume adjourned the commencement of full hearing to October 2.

