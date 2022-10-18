Osun tribunal to sit on Saturdays, public holidays

Latest NewsTop News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo 
PDP, INEC reply APC, Oyetola's petitions, Osun election tribunal , Ignore Adeleke's statement on alleged looting of the state ― Osun Govt, Osun, Oyetola campaign council supporters
Adeleke and Oyetola

THE Osun State election petition tribunal hearing the suit filed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect has declared its readiness to sit on Saturdays and public holidays, as part of efforts to conclude the matter on time. 

Chairman of the panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, at the sitting of the tribunal on Monday, said, “all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses, while the time agreed on by parties for the evidence of witnesses will be maintained.” 

It added that, “The tribunal will commence sitting by 10.00 a.m. from Monday to Friday and close for the day by 4.00 p.m., except on Friday when the tribunal will close proceeding by 1.00 p.m. 

“The tribunal will also sit on Saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances.” 

Justice Kume adjourned the commencement of full hearing to October 2.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Ogun PDP Suspends Governorship Aspirant, Four Others Over ‘Illegal’ Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, on Monday, suspended a governorship aspirant, Mr Jimi Lawal, for conducting and participating in what it described as an “illegal” governorship primary election…

 

Coroner Says Police Responsible For Oyeleke’s Death During Yoruba Nation Rally

A coroner’s inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Jumoke Oyeleke has indicted the police. The coroner, Mukaila Fadeyi, sitting at the Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, said the police caused her death…

 

I Feel Like 18 At 80 — Olubadan

As he marks his 80th birthday celebration, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland in this interview with SOJI AJIBOLA, speaks on why all governorship candidates in Oyo State, irrespective of their political affiliations…

 

Benzema wins the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or, after an incredible season with Real Madrid in which he won the Champions League and La Liga title…

You might also like
Latest News

Performance review: Buhari scores self high

Latest News

Shutdown of four broadcast stations in Zamfara threat to democracy —Editors

Latest News

$5.8bn Mambilla power project: ICC verifies Sunrise’s legal, beneficial ownership in…

Latest News

Nigeria’s inflation rate in September hits 20.77% ― NBS 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More