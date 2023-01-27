Osun Tribunal judgement represents victory for democracy, rule of law ― APC

Politics
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Oyetola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee has reacted to the judgment of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which sacked the sitting Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The tribunal in a split judgment of two to one declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

A statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said “the Tribunal’s verdict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law. It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.”

The statement read in part:’ The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, our Party faithful, and the good people of Osun State on the resounding victory at the Election Tribunal earlier today.

“The Tribunal’s verdict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law. It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.

“The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testaments to our Party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Again, congratulations to the triumphant people of Osun State.”

