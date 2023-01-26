Osun tribunal judgement: Keep off verdict venue, police warn troublemakers

As the Osun State petition tribunal delivers its judgement on the state governorship election this week Friday, the state police command has warned people of the state to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and refrain from acts that could disrupt the activities of the court during, after and beyond the judgement.

The command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola who dropped the warning in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday, hinted that the command in collaboration with other security agencies in the State has put all necessary security measures in place to deal decisively within the ambit of the law with anyone, group of persons who might attempt to foment trouble.

According to the statement, “Osun State Police Command is using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble/violence.”

“They should not allow themselves to be used by any vicious politicians to cause crisis in the State as the command will not tolerate any kind of thuggery or hooliganism.”

“The CP enjoined the good people of the State to go about their lawful daily activities”, the command spokesperson added.

