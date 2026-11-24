… inaugurates 26 committees

The Osun State Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election has inaugurated 26 sub-committees, with a target of mobilising between 1.5 million and two million votes for the president in the 2027 general election.

The committees, comprising political leaders from the Accord, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were inaugurated on Tuesday following a strategic meeting of the state’s political leaders in Osogbo.

The meeting, which lasted several hours, focused on reviewing strategies for Tinubu’s re-election and assigning responsibilities to the various committees ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who coordinates the presidential campaign structure in Osun, said the state was prepared to deliver the targeted votes for Tinubu.

Adeleke also announced that preparations had been concluded for the December 9 presidential campaign rally, urging political leaders across the coalition to focus on the president’s re-election.

“We are set for the re-election of Mr President. We are committed to delivering 1.5 million votes and more from Osun State,” the governor said.

He added that efforts were ongoing to resolve the lingering local government crisis in the state, disclosing that he was holding discussions with political leaders across party lines to find a lasting solution.

Among those present at the meeting were former governor and APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande; former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru; former Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; and former Deputy Governor, Mrs Laoye Tomori.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; the governor’s Chief of Staff and campaign council chairman, Sunday Bisi; Accord State Chairman, Pastor Victor Akande; and Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola was said to have sent an apology for his absence.

The inauguration of the committees is expected to strengthen the coalition’s mobilisation efforts, with members drawn from the three political parties assigned specific responsibilities towards achieving the electoral target.

The campaign council also reviewed issues surrounding the forthcoming elections and discussed measures to accelerate the resolution of the local government dispute.

While inaugurating the committee leadership, Adeleke described Osun as a strong electoral base for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.