Osun Senate Caucus urges Tinubu to intervene in state’s political crisis

Osun State National Assembly Senate Caucus has appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to intervene in the lingering political crisis within the Local Government Administration in the State.

The senators, in a statement signed by Senators Fadahunsi Adenigba Francis, Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olalere, and Olubiyi Fadeyi Oluwole, expressed concern over the instability caused by the crisis.

“This situation has created considerable instability, and we deem it important to seek your fatherly consideration. Your Excellency, we are aware of your concern for the ordinary Nigerian and particularly those at the grassroots, who are most affected by this crisis, the reason we seek your urgent and dispassionate intervention,” the senators stated.

The senators commended the rulings of the courts but believed that the President’s fatherly role could bring the dispute to a final halt.

“While we commend the rulings of the courts, we believe your fatherly role can bring this dispute to a final halt, as we all know that alternative dispute resolution is the new normal.

“Mr President, we the Senators from Osun state know you to be a democrat and we plead that you bring your wealth of democratic experience into resolving this political logjam.

“We want you as usual to demonstrate that you are the father of all irrespective of our political affiliations,” they added.

The senators also called on royal fathers, elder statesmen, and respected sons and daughters of Osun State to join in the appeal for political peace.

“We’re all brothers and sisters in the same house in different rooms, so we sue for political peace,” they emphasised.

The senators assured the President of their support and cooperation in his efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“We assure Mr President of our unalloyed support and cooperation in his efforts to build Nigeria of our dream, and we pray for good health and more success for the administration.”