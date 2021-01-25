Osun rescues physically challenged girl locked up for five years.

A physically challenged 20-year-old girl, Opeyemi Olatoke, who has been locked up for the past five years in a house by her parents was on Monday rescued by the Osun State government.

Giving reason why the girl was locked up, her father, Prophet Samson Olatoke, founder of C & S, Ileri Ayo parish in Ikirun explained that the girl was locked up due to her health issues.

Explaining further on it, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Bukola Olaboopo said, “the ministry burst the building based on a tip-off from a Non-Governmental Organisation in the state.”

The commissioner in a statement by her media aide, Oyedele Kehinde, quoted the father of the girl, Prophet Olatoke to have said that, “they decided to lock her up due to her health issue.

Her mother explained that “I did not give birth to Opeyemi with a disability, it all started when she was 4 years old. That day she shouted from her sleep and that was how she became lame.”

The statement remarked further that “the wicked act was reported at the Ministry of Women, Children and Affairs by an NGO; Value Female Network in the state and the ministry swiftly swung into action to rescue the victim.

“As I speak now, the girl who is emaciated has been taken for medical attention and the bills would be footed by the state government.

“The state government is determined to protect the vulnerable and the less privileged.

“I urge parents to take good care of their children and anyone found maltreating their wards will be dealt with according to the laws of the state.”

She added that Opeyemi’s father and brother have been arrested by the police for further investigation.

