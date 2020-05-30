Osun receives five truckloads of rice, noodles, spaghetti, others from CACOVID

Osun State government has taken delivery of five truckloads of food items from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) even as it expressed readiness to receive 75 more trucks in the state.

Tribune Online reports that CACOVID is a joint effort of private sector leaders to support the Nigerian government to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition had earlier renovated one of the state’s isolation centres in Osogbo, the state capital, and donated safety kits and health facilities to the state government.

The food items including from rice, noodles, spaghetti, salt, sugar among others were donated to the state to cushion the effects of lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

Receiving the five trucks laden with food items at one of the warehouses in Cocoa Products Industry, Ede, the Commissioner of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, said the state was ready to take delivery of the consignment, adding that the state was expecting 75 trucks of food items which would be distributed as palliatives to residents of the state.

Olaonipekun who reiterated the commitment of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s government to containing the community transmission of the pandemic said no stone would be left unturned to make Osun COVID-19 free.

He commended the efforts of the government in tackling the virus since it berthed in the state, saying “this could be attested to in the speedy recovery of those that had tested positive, treated and discharged so far.

“We are here to receive the donations from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a collection of organisations in the private sector particularly the foremost industries in Nigeria in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). We are receiving 75 trailers of various food items ranging from rice, pasta, noodles, spaghetti among other food items to alleviate the pressure of pandemic that is ravaging the whole world right now.

“Though, the completion of the delivery would determine when the food items would be distributed to the residents of the state as we are ready to commence the distribution as soon as the delivery is complete. Since these items are meant for palliative purposes, we would not waste time to ensure that the foodstuffs get to the people in good time as soon as we take the final delivery.

“We shall continue to use the laid down distribution methods which we have been using to ensure transparency in the distribution process. We have the social register for those that require assistance at a time like this, and as a government, we are going to ensure that vulnerable citizens are prioritised as we did in the previous distributions,” Olaonipekun remarked.