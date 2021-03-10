Osun receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, trains 300 health workers

Osun State Government on Tuesday evening disclosed that it has trained about 300 health workers to administer doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, hinted that the state received “the vaccine at about 7:11 pm on Tuesday, and the government is prepared to both preserve and administer the vaccines, having trained about 300 health workers for the vaccination exercise and installed storage facilities (cold chain) across the 332 wards in the state.”

She assured residents of the state that the government would soon commence the vaccination in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

She also advised citizens to shun the misinformation making the rounds about the vaccines, adding that the vaccines have been scientifically tested and certified fit for human use by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Egbemode added that in spite of the administration of the vaccines, citizens should continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols laid down by the government.

The medical team that received the doses of vaccine on behalf of the Osun government includes Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Siji Olamiju; and the Chairman, Osun Primary Health Care Development Board, Mr Leke Ogunsola.

