Osun ranks 3rd among states with lowest poverty rate in Nigeria —NBS

Osun State has been ranked, as one of the States with the lowest poverty and inequality index in the country, according to the latest report from the Nigerian Living Standard Survey.

The report, which was computed between September 2018 and October 2019 by the National Bureau of Statistics (and published 4th May 2020), assessed the different indicators that contribute to poverty and inequality in the states of the Federation.

Osun State now has a poverty index of 8.52 percent, which is the state’s lowest index since return to democracy, and third in the federation only behind Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub; and Delta, an oil-producing state and one of the highest revenue earners from federal accounts.

The report, which declared 82.9 million Nigerians as poor according to national standard, said Lagos State has 4.50 percent poverty head count rate, while Delta State has 6.02 percent.

The new report, which according to NBS measured the prevalence of poverty in Nigeria and estimated a wide range of socio-economic indicators including benchmarking of the Sustainable Development Goals, puts Osun State below the urban poverty line average (18.0 percent) and the national poverty line average (40.1 percent).

Also, according to the new report, Osun State has assumed a good standing in terms of poverty gap index with 1.43 percent, and in terms of squared poverty gap index (showing severity) with 0.44 percent.

The Gini coefficient index, showing the degree of economic inequality across States, puts Osun at 25.1 percent, below the urban average of 31.9 percent and the national average of 35.1 percent, an index that projects the reality of a fair wealth distribution in the state.

Reacting to the report, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Olalekan Yinusa, said “this is an indication of an all-round socio-economic improvement in the state in recent years, ranging from employment to access to education.

“This also gives credence to the efforts of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration to reduce poverty to its barest, so that the state can indeed live up to its creed as the state of the virtuous”.

Yinusa added that based on the distribution of revenue to state governments by Federation Account Allocation Committee for the month of December 2019 but shared in January 2020, the total net amount of the Osun State is the least among the 36 states of the federation.

“This latest ranking therefore shows that the state government has been putting its meagre resources into judicious use,” he said.

In her reaction to the methodical submission of the National Bureau of Statistics, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation for Osun state, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said the report was a testament to the significant progress that Osun had made in recent years and especially under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

She said that: “Osun has made significant progress in poverty reduction between now and previous surveys. It reduced from 44.6% in 2003-2004, to 37.5% in 2009-2010, and now to 8.52% in 2018-2019.”

Egbemode added that the payment of salaries of workers across the state had also put individuals and households in a safe zone. Egbemode said, “when the source of income is steady, it puts individuals or households on a pedestal of well-being that transcends the borderline of poverty, and by extension contributes to the strength of the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: We Don’t Know Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors ― PTF • Don’t ask me where they are ― Health Minister

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, said that it is not aware of the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors and health professionals who were brought to Nigeria some weeks ago to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Amid Uproar, Lagos Backtracks, Says Dubai Returnee Didn’t Die Of COVID-19

Lagos State government on Thursday night retracted its earlier claim that one of the returnees from Dubai, died of COVID-19. Other returnees, quarantined at an isolation centre in Lekki, had protested in a viral video clip, disproving the earlier official position… Read full story

No Conclusion Yet On ‘Strange’ Deaths In Kano

The Federal Government says there are no conclusions yet with regard to ‘strange’ deaths in Kano State. The Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19… Read full story

FG To Present Revised 2020 Budget Next Week •As Reps uncover documents on illegal virement of MDAs funds to finance COVID-19

Barring last minutes changes, the Federal Government (FG) is expected to formally present the revised 2020 Appropriation bill of N10.58 trillion to the National Assembly. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this during high-level meeting held behind closed… Read full story

COVID-19: PTF Warns Against Using Bleach, Ethanol As Cure

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, warned Nigerians against the use of bleach or ethanol as cure for COVID-19, saying that its usage can result in death. Besides, the PTF also cautioned Nigerians to stop the stigmatisation of people with COVID-19 infection once they recover from it… Read full story

COVID-19 Care Now Available For All Who Need It ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday assured that Nigeria’s testing strategy is yielding results, asserting that the country can now give care to any patient who needs it. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

Buhari Makes Plans For Post-COVID-19 Nigeria

The presidency on Thursday outlined its plans to move the country forward after it exits the present COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting actions in the areas of the economy, healthcare, jobs creation, among others. A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja noted… Read full story

Nigeria Didn’t Ask For Madagascar COVID Solution, The Country Sent Them To Us, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force of the control of the COVID-19 pandemic has disowned the Madagascar Covid organic solution, which had been reported to have been requested by the Federal Government to fight the virus. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss… Read full story

Why Canada Denies Air Peace Right To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians–Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama’s move to patronise local carriers for the evacuation of Nigerians abroad has suffered a setback. The Canadian government had denied a local airline, Air Peace, landing right to evacuate Nigerian citizens in Ottawa on the ground that it has no license to… Read full story

COVID-19: Pandemic Offers Chance To Reset Critical Sectors ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has observed that even though the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected lives and livelihoods of Nigerians in different ways, it, however, offers an opportunity for the Nigerian people and government to have a reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services… Read full story

13-Year-Old Girl, 23 Other Ladies Used For Prostitution Rescued In Lagos Hotel

The police in Lagos State have rescued 24 ladies including a 13-year-old who were trafficked to Lagos from Akwa Ibom State for prostitution. Four members of the syndicate that brought the girls, most of them from Oron in Akwa Ibom State, have also been arrested… Read full story

Shocking Story Of Man Who Found Out That His Twins Babies Have Two Fathers

A Chinese man is left stunned after finding out that his twin babies have two fathers, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. The man, who remains unidentified, made the shocking discovery after taking the new babies for a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in China, a DNA… Read full story

We Deregulated Downstream Oil Sector In March — Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the downstream oil sector was deregulated on March 19, with the reduction in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) also known as petrol. Sylva made the clarification at a ministerial briefing giving a scorecard of the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Governments And The COVID-19 Billions

SINCE the Covid-19 global pandemic touched down in Nigeria in late February, there have been concerted efforts by the private and public sectors to mobilise resources to contain its spread. As early as March 26, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) emerged to mobilise private sector leadership… Read full story