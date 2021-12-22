Osun queries teacher over disrespectful comments, postings against Oyetola, govt on social media

A teacher of Masifa Community Grammar School, Ejigbo, Osun State, Mr Akinyemi Philip has been quizzed by the government over his disrespectful comments, postings against the governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and the present administration in the state on social media.

The affected teacher has however been queried over the matter by the office of the state West Education District Office besides, Ayedaade Grammar school, Ikire, via a letter signed by Mr E.O. Onatola, Tutor General of the district.

The letter read thus: “Your postings and comments on social media for some time have been inciting and has shown that you have derailed from what you were employed to do as a teacher. You are more focused on partisan politics than your duty as a teacher and commitment to the State Government as a Civil Servant in Osun State.”

“Your comments and postings have shown a great disrespect to State Government and the Governor that is committed to a regular payment of wages and salaries.”

“Investigation shows that several people have warned you against such provocative and controversial postings, including your colleagues and Principal but you turned a deaf ear to their warnings.”

“The office is fully aware of your fundamental human right and entitlement to your opinion on social media but it is wrong for you, in fact, an act of betrayal to post provocative comments against the State Governor and his Government.”

“Your unpatriotic behaviour, abusive and provocative postings and comments are against the Civil Service rule. Therefore, you are to explain upon receipt of this query why disciplinary action(s) should not be taken against you.”

