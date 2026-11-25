The Osun State Government has set an ambitious revenue target of ₦250.17 billion from internally generated revenue (IGR) and projected another ₦230.65 billion from development partners as part of its financing plan for the proposed ₦927.37 billion 2027 budget.

The projections, which place considerable expectations on the state’s revenue-generating capacity and development partnerships, formed a major component of the 2027 Appropriation Bill presented to the State House of Assembly by Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday.

The proposed budget, christened Budget of Advanced Commitment and Expansion, stands at ₦927,370,584,800.

A breakdown of the revenue estimates shows that the state expects ₦400.93 billion as its share of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue, while internally generated revenue is projected at ₦250.17 billion.

The government also anticipates ₦230.65 billion in receipts from development partners.

The proposed financing structure places the IGR target at a significant level, making its actual realisation an important factor in the implementation of the spending plan.

On the expenditure side, the governor proposed ₦559.31 billion for capital projects, representing 60 per cent of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure accounts for the remaining 40 per cent.

Personnel costs, covering salaries, allowances, pensions and gratuities, are estimated at ₦130.01 billion, while overhead expenditure is projected at ₦238.05 billion.

Presenting the estimates before lawmakers, Adeleke said the budget was designed to accelerate infrastructure development, promote employment, strengthen human capital and improve the state’s business environment.

He said the proposals were aligned with the reviewed Osun State Development Plans covering 2023 to 2050.

The governor listed infrastructure, human capital development, revitalisation of agriculture, security, workers’ and pensioners’ welfare, and job creation as major priorities of the 2027 fiscal year.

He also expressed confidence that the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms would further strengthen the implementation of government policies and programmes.

The proposed capital allocation of ₦559.31 billion is expected to drive infrastructure expansion and other development projects across the state if the revenue projections are achieved.

However, the extent to which the government can translate the ambitious revenue estimates into actual collections and development partner disbursements will be crucial to the successful execution of the budget.

The proposal is now before the Osun State House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval.