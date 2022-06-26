Osun poll: People will reward Oyetola’s stellar performance with votes ― CPS

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the Chief Press Secretary to the State governor, Ismail Omipidan, has expressed optimism that the people of the state would reward the stellar performances of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the last three and half years with votes on election day.

Omipidan said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties angling to unseat the Oyetola-led All Progressive Congress administration should forget the thought because the ruling party has become darling of the Osun people.

The governor’s aide who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Sunday when he paid a courtesy visit to Correspondent Chapel, added that the people are satisfied with the purposeful leadership of Oyetola which has brought about rapid growth and development.

He stated that his principal’s catalogue of modest achievements in all stratas of governance would speak for him on the election day as the electorate are irrevocably determined to sustain the APC in power through their votes.

According to him, “Oyetola Midas touch was seen in virtually all segments of the state and the good people of Osun are resolute in their determination to entrust the wheel of governance of the state to him for another four years.

“The people of Osun have never been in doubt of his administration’s capability to engender all-round sustainable growth and development through formulation and implementation of people-centred policies, evidenced by projects that are fairly distributed across the state.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The easy-going governor has deployed his managerial skills and administrative acumen as well as intellectual fluidity to revolutioniSe the arteries of governance for the betterment of the people and development of the state.





“Now, we could boldly say that the health sector has been reinvigorated, education taking its pride of place, infrastructures and basic social amenities taking good shape, the economy improving markedly and the people savouring the superlative dividends of governance and the state enjoying the undiluted peaceful ambience.

“Apart from bringing panache and dignity to governance, Mr governor through his blueprint elevated the face of leadership and redefine to be able to respond to the yearnings of the masses making people to have explicit confidence in leadership and take ownership of the government.

“So by every standard, APC deserve re-election because we have done so well within the last three and half years and we believe our performance would speak for us on the election day.”

Omipidan said Osun State has witnessed tremendous socio-economic growth and development in the last years three years despite the meagre resources accruable to the state, adding that the giant strides recorded were made possible as a result of the innovativeness and vision of the governor.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

Osun poll: People will reward Oyetola’s stellar performance with votes ― CPS