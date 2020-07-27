Osun: Policy review, a necessity in governance, not vendetta ― Oyintiloye 

Latest News
By Tribune Online
The newly appointed Special Adviser to the Governor of Osun State on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has stated that a review of some policies of the past administration should not be regarded as a form of political vendetta.

Oyintiloye, an ex-lawmaker in the state noted that the current administration in the state of Osun under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is an ever forward-looking and consolidating government would build on every good policy of its predecessors but would not mind tinkering with any underperforming policies.

He said Governor Oyetola has done well building on virtually all policies and programmes of the previous administration in the state though with little adjustment where necessary.

Oyintiloye disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said that any policy review made by the government should not only be seen as a way of responding to sociopolitical dynamics in the state but as a process borne out of compelling circumstances meant to advance good governance and at the same time, satisfy the yearnings of the stakeholders.

He said, “Reviews of policy as diligently being executed by Governor Oyetola at the moment are not in any way of throwing tantrums or  vendettas at any past administration.”

Oyintiloye further stated that  Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (OYES); and many other policies and programs of the immediate past administration are effectively being maintained for the benefits of the citizenry.

Some of the projects of the past administration that the present administration has given maximum focus to which include Osogbo – Ikirun – Ila Odo Road Construction, Gbongan – Akoda Road Construction, Oba Adesoji Aderemi east bypass road Construction and Water Project in Ilesa were all projects started by the last administration yet to reach the stage of completions.

“While further committing himself to a government predicated on continuity, Oyetola out of his ingenuity has commenced the process of revisiting the establishing of the first commercial hub in the state through the disbursement of the compensation fund of 240 million naira to the farmers and landowners in Dagbolu where the international market is situated.

“This is another way of sustaining programmes of the past administration put in a shape to conform with the present sociopolitical realities.

“This is a responsible and responsive government expending so many resources on the policies and programs of the past administration. The efforts in reviewing some policies introduced earlier should be seen against the backdrop of agitation from people, but not from the narrow prism of politics. It should not be seen as being political vendetta, as doing so is nothing but political mischief.

“It’s even noteworthy to emphasize that policy review is the last stage of policy development circle of governance which necessarily comes after policy implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

“Policy review is the most essential part of the policy development process of any serious government which must be done at close intervals of time and on a cyclic basis for it helps to ascertain policy success and where appropriate minor or major revisions could be proposed for the development of the Commonwealth.

“The review should not be seen as a strange occurrence in government because there can be an ongoing review and full review where and when necessary.

“A policymaker or government may by all standards, decide to develop a new policy, combine a number of policies or withdraw a policy that is no longer required”, he added.

He noted that the review of some of the policies by the Oyetola-led administration had been more of rational demands on the part of the stakeholders in the state, while the government also acceded to the unarguable fact that citizens are at liberty to request for a policy review at any given period of time.

 

