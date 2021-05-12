Osun policies, programmes based on people’s demands, says Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that policies and programme s of his administration are based on the demands and needs of the residents.

Governor Oyetola also described the civic engagement drive of his administration as a means of getting feedback to ensure effective policy formulation.

The governor made this known during an edition of his family meeting with the informal groups and farmers organized by the Office of the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement held at Ikire, Irewole local government.

Oyetola said his administration believed in a government whose affair is run in tandem with the tenets and opinions of the masses, saying people would continue to remain the critical stakeholder and driving force in the state governance system.

Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye emphasised that the institution of civic engagement was a framework to engender participatory and inclusive governance through which popular feedbacks that would stimulate better policy outputs which could have direct positive impacts on the people, are brought to the policy formulation cycle.

“It is no gainsaying that since the inception of our administration, we have been placing an absolute premium on the masses as all our policies and programs in education, infrastructure, health, security and human capacity building among others are an offshoot of people’s demands and yearnings.

“The life-changing policies and programs made so far in this administration are not unconnected to our series of assessments of people’s needs through the platform of ‘thank you tour’, review of DFID Citizens Based Assessment Report and the ongoing civic engagement initiative taken to the doorstep of the people at the grassroots.

“As a government, we will continue to adopt a system theory approach in our policy formulation which in its cyclic form, would allow people give input into the system and get better policy outputs that could have positive impacts on their lives”, he concluded.

In their separate remarks, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the Chairman Osun State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa and the Director-General Bureau of Social Services, Mr Richard Tinubu, underscored the ingenious and astute leadership of Oyetola which had brought about a tremendous development in all the sectors of the state economy, saying the current administration would not relent in its quest to make life better for all.

They, however, urged all and sundry to continue giving their support to the people-centred administration of Oyetola in the state.

A cross-section of artisans, farmers and community unions at the event also commended Oyetola for his life-changing and people-oriented policies and programs, accentuating that his administration has taken a unique approach to governance.

While declaring their support to the current administration, the informal workers urged the government to help them in rehabilitating some community roads, provide some social amenities, soft loans and grants among other value-added benefits that would make life more bearable for them.

