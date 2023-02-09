By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has set up a task force to arrest and prosecute abusers of the Nigerian currency in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola in a statement in Osogbo, claimed that the act contravenes Sections 20 and 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

The Command however warned POS operators and petrol station attendants in the state to desist from abusing the Nigerian currency or ready to face the law.

The statement said, “In compliance with the Federal Government’s policy and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, directives to uphold the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and dignify Nigeria’s currency, the Osun Police Command is using this medium to warn members of the public who are into this unethical behaviour, especially Point of Sales (POS) operators and Filling Stations to jettison such, as the police Command has emplaced an Intelligence unit of the Command to arrest and subsequently prosecute such individuals or groups engaged in the sale or abuse of the Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Commissioner of Police has equally directed the Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to carry out full enforcement of the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 which criminalizes amongst other things, the hawking, selling, trading, spraying, matching, falsifying or counterfeiting of bank notes, refusal to accept the Naira as a means of payment, tampering with the Naira notes issued by the CBN.

“The Police Command therefore, enjoined members of the public to cooperate with the Police to ensure violators are brought to book,” She added.

