The Osun State Police Command has dismantled a suspected child trafficking syndicate, arrested three suspects and rescued a 16-day-old baby boy allegedly sold for N1.5 million.

The development was contained in a press statement made available to journalists on Monday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi.

According to the police, investigations into the case began following information received on November 13 about the circumstances surrounding the birth and subsequent disappearance of the baby.

The police said the mother of the child, identified as Victoria Michael, an 18-year-old girl, was taken to a private hospital in Kajola on November 1, where she delivered a baby boy the following day.

She was reportedly discharged from the hospital on November 3, while the man identified as Tayo, whom she named as responsible for her pregnancy, allegedly denied paternity and refused to accept responsibility for the child.

Investigations, according to the police, revealed that one Comfort Olayinka, 30, a friend of the baby’s mother, had allegedly made arrangements for the transfer of the child even before the delivery.

Olayinka was said to have contacted one Eri-Ife in Abeokuta, Ogun State, informing her that Victoria was pregnant but would be unable to care for the baby after delivery and that someone was needed to take care of the child.

The police said Eri-Ife subsequently linked Olayinka to a 46-year-old man, Oladipo Olamide, who allegedly claimed to operate a non-governmental organisation (NGO) responsible for caring for less privileged persons.

However, the police said investigations later established that the NGO claim was false.

On November 5, Olayinka and Victoria reportedly travelled to Ogun State, where they handed the newborn to Olamide.

In a twist that exposed the alleged trafficking arrangement, the police said Olayinka subsequently deceived the young mother into believing that her baby had died.

She allegedly gave Victoria a folded object resembling a baby, wrapped in a bagco bag, and instructed her to throw it into the Lafenwa River.

Unknown to the distraught mother, the police alleged, Olayinka had collected N450,000 from Olamide under the pretext of making arrangements for the mother’s welfare.

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Following intelligence gathered during the investigation, police operatives reportedly travelled to Abeokuta on November 17 and arrested Olamide.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to having sold the baby to a woman identified as Mrs Bolanle Ruth.

The suspect subsequently led the police team to Akure, Ondo State, on November 18, where the baby was recovered from Ruth, who was also arrested.

According to the police, Ruth confessed to paying N1.5 million to Olamide for the baby, while the latter had allegedly promised to obtain the necessary documentation from the appropriate government agency to legitimise the arrangement but failed to do so.

The police said all the suspects had explained their respective roles in the alleged criminal operation and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Ibrahim Zungura, warned individuals and groups involved in child trafficking to desist from the criminal practice or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

Zungura assured residents that the command would not relent in its efforts to protect lives and property, stressing its commitment to combating criminal activities across the state.