Osun pensioners deny receiving palliatives from government

The Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners has debunked the report of receiving palliatives from the state government, saying the report is a mere rumour as pensioners in the state did not receive any palliatives in whatever form from the government.

It will be recalled that a group of pensioners in the state has been appreciating the government for deeming it fit to share palliatives with pensioners.

The union in a release jointly signed by Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, the state chairman and the secretary respectively pointed out that the state secretariat of the union did not receive any palliative from the government despite several letters and efforts made during the lockdown.

They said the people claiming to be beneficiaries of the palliatives for pensioners are not known to the union secretariat, adding that no palliative has been received from the government.

The release, therefore, urged the old pensioners in the state to disregard the story of receiving palliative from the government and count it as a mere rumour.

