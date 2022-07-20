Osun: PDP reacts to Appeal Court’s judgment on Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, said it received with delight, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed its Governorship Election Primary that produced Osun State Governor-Elect, Sen Ademola Adeleke, as the rightful candidate of the PDP for the July 16, 2022, Osun State Governorship election.

The party said in a statement after the judgment was delivered that the Appeal Court’s position, which puts to rest all contestations regarding the validity of the Candidacy of the Osun State Governor-Elect, comes as further validation of the will and aspiration of the people of Osun State which they overwhelmingly expressed on July 16.

Signed by Hon Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, the statement added: “The judgment is a firm confirmation that the Osun State governorship primary was transparently conducted by the Sen. Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Electoral Guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Our Party commends the Judiciary for its courage adding that the judgment has further restored the confidence of Nigerians on our judicial system and the processes of the PDP.

“The PDP again congratulates the people of Osun State and charges all Party stakeholders in the State to remain united behind Sen. Ademola Adeleke in his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and development-based government that will rebuild and revamp Osun State from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

