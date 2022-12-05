Osun PDP chieftain raises alarm over alleged threat to life

A security expert and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Mr Akin Adeyi, at the weekend raised the alarm over an alleged threat to his life by some members of his party.

Adeyi, a retired officer of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) made this known in a petition forwarded to Assistant Inspector General Of Police (AIG), zone 11, alleging that his property worth millions of naira were destroyed by some thugs who were in police uniform.

In the said petition entitled: “Re: Threat to my life – Save my soul” and copied to the DSS office, the petitioner argued that he had earlier petitioned the agencies before over threat to his life.

He said: ”I am compelled to write for the second time this year to seek the protection of the Osun State police command and the DSS over several sponsored assaults and threats to my life by some privileged people in the state.

“It is a fact that I exercised my right as a member of the PDP in early 2021 when I approached the PDP governorship aspirants screening appeal committee with a petition against the academic qualifications and records of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The panel agreed that the credentials contained lots of damaging errors and fraudulent claims. The panel thanked and appreciated me and thereafter directed that the Osun PDP and the aspirant’s handlers work on the documents before the final submission to INEC.

“Arising from this, my life has been frequently threatened such that I had to formally complain to the police authority and the DSS also the Osun and Nigeria public. Since then, the threats and attacks have continued unabated. But, I decided to keep my cool, till this moment, the credentials of the governor still remain a subject of litigation but I have since said what needed to be said and moved on.”

Meanwhile, Adeyi in a statement in Osogbo condemned the way and manner his restaurant was demolished overnight, saying “those that came with the bulldozer to my business spot came in company of thugs armed with guns, cutlasses, knives and other weapons. They came with government vehicles. I have been attacked in a similar style before.

“I was told that the Adeleke’s claimed that I am the cause of their problem now that the governor is facing certificate issues at the tribunal. Sometimes last year, I wrote a petition and appeal to the screening appeal of the PDP where I said they should screen Adeleke properly because he had some deficiencies in his credentials which may cause problems for the party. That they shouldn’t allow our efforts to be wasted and that the party should settle for another candidate.

“This is the genesis of the problem that I had with them that made them pull down my business place,” he claimed.

In his response, Governor Adeleke dismissed the claim, saying he should not be linked to the demolition.

The governor who made the denial through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, described it as an insinuation that is absolutely fake.

According to him, ” Governor Adeleke is not a vindictive leader. He is the governor of every Osun indigene and resident including Akin Adeyi and others. In his inauguration address, Governor Adeleke declared that the election is over and that all Osun people should come together for peace and growth of the state.

“Since last night with a few hours of recess, His Excellency has been holding meetings and consultations with his team on governance progress. All hands are on deck to unify the Osun people and deliver good governance.

“His Excellency has since directed an immediate investigation of the incident. The outcome will be communicated to the public.”

While narrating his ordeal in the hands of thugs that invaded Adeyi’s business center around 4.30 a.m on Sunday, the supervisor in charge of the restaurant, Abioye Akinwale explained that the perpetrators came in two Hilux and two jeeps in the company of thugs and men of Nigeria Police.