Osun PDP/APC at loggerheads over alleged attacks, counter-attacks on each other’s members

Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are now at loggerheads over accusations and counter-accusations on the plan of launching attacks on members of both political parties.

As the Peoples Democratic party alleged that PDP launched an attack on the campaign office of its senatorial candidate, the APC on its own part launched a counter-attack on PDP saying, the PDP leadership has procured an average of twenty guns per local government with a resolve to equally purchase a large quantity of petrol with which some of the property of the APC members and leaders would be burnt down by the PDP thugs.

The PDP in a statement by its Director of Media, Oladele Oluwabamiji, called on the State Police Command and other security agencies to bring to book, the perpetrators of the dastardly act of destruction carried out on the Campaign office Maintaining that, warning that, such an ugly occurrence, if left unchecked, is capable of throwing the state into unimaginable crisis.

The statement further described the attack on the campaign office of its candidate in Osun Central, Olubiyi Fadeyi, as highly provocative, thoughtless and dangerous considering the volatile security situation in the state.

He disclosed that the Osun Central Senatorial Campaign Office of its Candidate, Olubiyi Fadeyi (Ajagunla) situated along the Okefia-Old Garage area of the State Capital was attacked and vandalized in the early hours of Friday by political thugs working for the outgoing APC and it’s Senatorial Candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District, Mr Ajibola Basiru in particular.

According to the party, “Properties worth several millions of naira were also destroyed at the campaign office, with cars, billboards, computers and other office equipment badly damaged during the attack.”

The PDP charged the police to do everything under the law to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice without delay, as the party may not be able to hold down its members forever in the wake of such a dangerous anomaly, especially when the culprits are pointedly identifiable in the state.

The statement described Osun Central Senatorial PDP candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Olubiyi Fadeyi(Ajagunla), as a peace-loving philanthropist, who has never been found wanting in his conduct as a private entity and also as a candidate of the party. The PDP then wondered why the Apc would target him for an attack.

While reminding the outgoing APC of the danger embedded in the latest turn of events as orchestrated by the doomed defeat of Senator Ajibola Basiru, the PDP assured its Candidate, Olubiyi Fadeyi of unflinching support in his determination to bring the true value of representation to the doorsteps of the people of the Senatorial District.

“As we approach the 2023 general election, no amount of unprovoked attacks will deter our Candidates from working with the electorate from condemning APC and its hopeless Candidates to the dustbin of history in the state” the PDP assured.

The PDP however emphasized the need for security agencies to arrest the violent trend being introduced to the polity again by the APC just as was the case in the recently held Governorship Election in the state, failure of which the party warned, will blow no one any good.

However, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in its own statement signed by the Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodu argued that there is a grand and coordinated plan of the opposition party to plunge the State into large-scale mayhem which may shake the state in particular and the nation in general to their foundations has been unveiled.

According to the Chairman, “discreet intelligence report revealed that the Osun State chapter of the PDP which is working in cahoots with an outcast tendency in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of The Osun Progressives (TOP), have concluded a water-tight plan to attack some members and leaders of the ruling party which resultant effects might be avoidable loss of lives and destruction of movable and immovable property of their targets.”

“The intelligence further showed that the PDP which has indicated its willingness not to partake in the October 15, 2022, local government council election in the state has clandestinely resolved to collaborate with the TOP in order to disrupt the election through violence, thereby making the state ungovernable by the sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola.”





“It was also scooped from our reliable source that the sittings of the state governorship election tribunal in Osogbo which have begun in earnest have been slated for another period during which some members and leaders of the ruling APC, particularly our witnesses, would be attacked, run out of the town and subsequently prevented from being witnesses.”

“Another period slated for the attack, according to the intelligence, is when the tribunal would be pronouncing its judgement whether it favours the PDP or not in order to appear to the unsuspecting members of the public that there is a genuine hatred or diminished popularity of the ruling party which will resort to an uprising against the APC leadership and the administration of Governor Oyetola.”

“We also have it on good authority that the coalition of the Pathfinder faction of the PDP and TOP has resolved to use the intra-PDP squabble between Senator Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi to disrupt the peace of the state.”

“It was authoritatively gathered from the source of our intelligence that in order to effectively carry out the attack, the PDP leadership in the state has procured an average of twenty guns per local government with a resolve to equally purchase a large quantity of petrol with which some of the property of the APC members and leaders would be burnt down by the PDP thugs”, he submitted.

