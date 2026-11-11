Osun park management dispute: NURTW heads to court, seeks restraint

The lingering disagreement between the Osun State Government and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over the control and administration of motor parks in the state has taken a legal dimension, with the union approaching the court to challenge the government’s proposed management framework.

The union has consequently called on security agencies and transport stakeholders to prevent any breakdown of law and order, insisting that the dispute should be resolved through established legal and constitutional procedures.

In a letter signed by its counsel, Idrees Mikaheel, and made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday, the NURTW disclosed that it had instituted proceedings against the state government over the Osun State Integrated Transport, Traffic and Park Management System Law, 2026.

The union is specifically challenging the constitutionality of the legislation and the legality of certain directives reportedly issued against its organisation and leadership.

The legal action, filed as Suit No. HRE/28/2026, between the National Union of Road Transport Workers and seven others and the Governor of Osun State and three others, is pending before the Osun State High Court.

As part of efforts to prevent a possible escalation of the disagreement, the union said it had formally drawn the attention of major security formations in the state to the pending litigation.

Those notified include the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone XI, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, the Director of the Department of State Services and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The union urged the security authorities to take cognisance of the court proceedings and ensure that no action capable of prejudicing the case or altering the existing situation was taken before the court determined the issues in contention.

It also appealed to the agencies to exercise caution in handling matters involving its members, particularly where the enforcement of the disputed government directives could affect their rights and legitimate union activities.

Explaining its decision to seek judicial intervention, the NURTW said it was determined to prevent the disagreement with the government from degenerating into clashes, intimidation or avoidable disturbances at motor parks and garages.

The union further called on security operatives to discharge their responsibilities without bias, warning against actions that could encourage confrontation or embolden individuals to resort to self-help.

It maintained that its members and officers were entitled to the protection of the law as members of a recognised trade union. It also expressed concern over what it described as attempts to associate its executive members with criminality on account of their union positions.

To reinforce its position, the union’s counsel cited the Supreme Court decision in Military Administrator of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986), which established the importance of obedience to court processes and condemned self-help by parties involved in legal disputes.

According to the union, its resort to litigation rather than confrontation was a conscious decision to pursue its grievances through constitutional means and protect industrial peace within the state’s transport sector.

It therefore urged commercial drivers, transport operators, park users, union members and other stakeholders to remain calm and avoid actions capable of disrupting activities while the case is before the court.

The NURTW insisted that the disagreement over the proposed park management arrangement should not become a source of insecurity, adding that all parties must respect the judicial process and allow the court to determine the legality of the issues raised.

It, however, reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful engagement and lawful advocacy, stressing that the protection of its members’ interests must go hand in hand with the preservation of peace and public order.