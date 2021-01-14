Osun panel summons ex-commissioner, three police officers over extortion, violation of human rights

Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, summoned the former Osun State Commissioner of Police, John Omoronike, and three police officers for refusing to release the corpse of Babatunde Daniel, a final year Mechanical Engineering Students of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, that was killed by the then Area Commander of Ilesa, Osun State, Mr Joshua Atunise, after tagging him an armed robber.

The Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Akin Oladimeji, who gave the order that the police officers must appear before the panel at its next sitting fixed for February 18, 2021, and that their appearances are mandatory.

Retired justice Oladimeji maintained that “There are some of these cases where the image of the Police, in particular, has been badly damaged and it is important for the officers to appear so that the image of the Police will not be completely damaged.”

”That’s why I make such an order. They must come, if they do not come, then we will make further orders, so let’s wait for the time they will refuse to come.”

He, however, gave their names as police officers, Inspector Muyiwa, Supretendent Omoyale, Joshua Atunise and John Omoronike (CP) and charged them to comply with the summoning order.

The panel chairman stressed that “It must be understood that the panel has the power to invite anybody to appear before it.”

“The law provides for such power and anyone who is either indicted in a petition or in an evidence-led by witnesses, the panel will be interested in hearing the side of such person,” he explained.

Inspector Muyiwa and Supretendent Omoyale were summoned for extortion and violation of the human right against a Petitioner, Olobedu Community Head, Ota Efun, Osogbo, Chief Adanku Oyinlola.

Also, Joshua Atunise and John Omoronike were summoned for refusing to obey court order to implement the payment of N30million and releasing the corpse of Babatunde Daniel, a final year Mechanical Engineering Students of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, that was killed by the then Area Commander of Ilesa, Osun State, Mr Joshua Atunise after tagging him an armed robber.

Next hearing on the cases has however been fixed for February 18, 2021.

