Following Wednesday’s sweeping dissolution of political appointees and parastatal boards at the valedictory State Executive Council meeting, the Osun State Government has moved to douse administrative panic, clarifying that five statutory commissions and two key education boards escaped the axe.

In an official clarification signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.

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The government stated that constitutional protections shield the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), the Civil Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the State Assembly Service Commission, and the Local Government Service Commission from the purge.

Also spared in the pre-inauguration shake-up are the recently reconstituted governing boards of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), which will remain in office as Governor Ademola Adeleke transitions into his second term on Friday.

While wishing the ousted board members and former political aides success in their future endeavours, he said the clarification settles swirling speculations over a total vacuum in the state’s core administrative and electoral institutions ahead of the new administration’s take-off