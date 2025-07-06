Osun, Ondo, Borno, two other Police commands get new CPs

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) High Command has effected the posting of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Commands and Formations across the country, just as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, charged the senior officers to uphold the principles of professionalism and quality leadership towards ensuring their various states are rid of criminal elements who threaten national security.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the newly posted senior police officers include CP Naziru D. Abdulmajid, Borno State Command; CP Bello Rasheed Afegbua, Cross River State Command; CP Dahiru Mohammed, Jigawa State Command; CP Adebowale Lawal, Ondo State Command; CP Ibrahim Gotan, Osun State Command; CP Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters; and CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin to the FCID Annex, Gombe State, as CP General Investigation.

The statement explained that these postings, which take immediate effect, are in furtherance of the IGP’s vision to ensure professional leadership in critical areas and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Force.

It added that the strategic deployments were aimed at leveraging the vast wealth of policing experience of the senior officers to drive effective policing and ensure the safety and security of citizens within their respective jurisdictions.

The statement further explained that IGP Egbetokun, while reassuring members of the public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure nation, has called for the continued support and collaboration of citizens in the collective fight against crime and criminality in the country.

