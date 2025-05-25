Osun: Olowu of Orile Owu debunks dethronement rumour

The Olowu of Orile-Owu in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Dauda Ajolola Akinfalabi, has debunked rumours of his dethronement as the Oba of Orile-Owu.

In a statement, the monarch asserted that the circumstances surrounding his appointment as Olowu were clear, adding that the court ruling was in his favour.

The Olowu stated that he won the case concerning the stool in 2016 at the High Court sitting in Osogbo, and that the then Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, presented him with the staff of office.

“It is all fake news when some people start peddling rumours that Olowu has been dethroned. I am the legitimate Olowu of Orile-Owu.

“I am a product of the court because the appeal court also ruled that the case should be retried and ordered that another judge be assigned to hear it.

“Retrial is different from the dethronement of an Oba. I have not been dethroned, as some people are claiming,” he said.

The traditional ruler also clarified that he had not sold any community land to acquire a palm oil plantation, adding that he had never been poor before becoming the Oba.

He explained that land had been allocated to individuals who promised to build an airport, while some parcels were put on lease, and a bank account was opened to manage how the funds would be disbursed for community development.

The monarch lamented that Orile-Owu had lost major development projects, such as a university and a research institute, due to its refusal to release land for use.

He noted that the industrial hub and farm settlement, which were established in Orile-Owu during the era of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, are still in existence and continue to benefit the community.

The traditional ruler emphasised that it was his late father’s good work that earned him the throne, rather than any form of shortcut.

Olowu highlighted his contributions to the community, including the renovation of the palace, the construction of a customary court, and the refurbishment of Orile-Owu Grammar School and staff quarters for the benefit of the people.

He further stated that his achievements include the purchase of a bus and a car for the palace, which are used by the chiefs, as well as the construction of a divisional police station to strengthen security in the community.

