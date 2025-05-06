Osun now ranks 7th in national examinations from 33rd in 2022 — Adeleke’s aide

…says governor is now fulfilling electoral promises

The Osun State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, on Tuesday announced that the state has achieved a major milestone under the administration of Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, with Osun now ranked 7th in national examinations, up from 33rd in early 2022.

In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Commissioner explained that Governor Adeleke had, during the 2022 governorship campaign, promised to elevate Osun to a single-digit ranking in national examinations — a pledge now being fulfilled, as shown in the newly released report titled “Standard Educational Performance Ranking of States in 2024 SSCE” by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to Eluwole, the report confirms Governor Adeleke’s strong commitment to restoring Osun State’s education sector to the level of academic excellence it once enjoyed from the state’s creation in 1991. He revealed that Osun State was ranked 7th out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, trailing only behind Lagos, Kano, Oyo, Benue, Ogun and Katsina. Out of 41,264 candidates who sat the exam, 29,101 obtained at least five credits including English Language and Mathematics — reflecting a success rate of approximately 71 percent, the highest the state has recorded in the last eighteen years.

He further disclosed that Osun male candidates ranked 10th nationwide, with a 69.2 percent success rate, while their female counterparts came 6th, achieving approximately 72 percent. Eluwole noted that this development is supported by numerous achievements in both national and international academic competitions, as well as advancements in the implementation of education policies and funding initiatives.

In reaction to the positive development, Governor Adeleke commended the Commissioner for Education and all key stakeholders in the education system for their efforts in realising this goal. Describing the improved ranking as good news for all people of Osun, the Governor expressed joy that the state’s education sector continues to attract positive attention, fulfilling his administration’s promises.

He remarked that the leap from 33rd to 7th in just two years was remarkable, but reiterated that his ultimate goal is to make Osun number one in the country. He encouraged the education team not to rest on its achievements but to continue with reforms and innovation. The Governor also highlighted ongoing support for state-owned universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, noting that structural and academic reforms are underway to address lingering challenges and reposition the institutions.

On the issue of teachers’ recruitment, Governor Adeleke assured the public that steps were being taken to resolve it, while maintaining fiscal responsibility to avoid financial strain. He emphasised the importance of planning, coordination, and sustained progress to ensure that Osun’s education sector continues to thrive.

