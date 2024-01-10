The Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday elected its new executive members with a pledge from the newly elected Chairman, Christopher Arapasopo, that, under his leadership, workers’ welfare would be prioritised.

In his acceptance speech after the election held in Osogbo during the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference of the state NLC that involved delegates from the 32 affiliate industrial unions in the state, the chairman further assured that his administration would resuscitate Civil Service Week, embark on resuscitation of Productivity Day, as well as resuscitation of the Elders/Leaders Forum to serve as a think tank for the union’s/members progress.

Other elected executive union officials declared winners by the NLC National Treasurer and National President, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Workers, who were the Electoral Officers for the election, were Taoheed Babawale and Emmanuel Adegboye, who were elected Vice Chairmen; Emmanuel Olawuyi emerged as Treasurer; and Akintunde Ojo and Fatimah Olanrewaju were elected Auditors. Funke Ibrahim and Tejumade Ayansola were elected ex-officio members.

Comrade Ambali Olatunji, who declared Arapasopo the winner after polling 270 to defeat his co-contestant, Comrade Olumide Faniran, who scored a total vote of 232, stated that the winner also satisfied all the requirements put in place for the election.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Osun State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Comrade Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo on his election as the Chairman of the Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaking through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke charged Comrade Arapasopo to consider his election as a crucial responsibility of representing and advocating for the welfare of our hardworking labour force in the state.

The governor also urged him to steadfastly uphold the expectations of the union members and work tirelessly to advance their rights and well-being.

While congratulating the entire membership of the NLC for a successful election, Governor Adeleke expresses his readiness to collaborate closely with the NLC under the leadership of Comrade Arapasopo.

“Together, we aim to build a stronger and more prosperous Osun State and foster a partnership that ensures the mutual growth of both the government and the labour force in the state,” Governor Adeleke was quoted to have said.

“Under my leadership, the state government remains committed to serving the people of Osun State with dedication and integrity. My administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and work towards fostering an environment of sustainable development and progress.

“However, I look forward to a constructive and fruitful partnership with Comrade Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo and the entire NLC as we collectively strive to enhance the quality of life for the people of Osun State,” Governor Ademola noted in his congratulatory message.

He further noted, “Congratulations once again, Comrade Arapasopo, and may your tenure be marked by remarkable achievements for the benefit of our great state.

